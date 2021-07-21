National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NABZY stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.4496 dividend. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.16%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

