Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 752,691 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) major shareholder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 752,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.90, for a total value of $106,054,161.90. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

