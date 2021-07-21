Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Update

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MJWNF. Liberum Capital downgraded Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.04.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

