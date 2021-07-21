Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

