Myriad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,243.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $3,243.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,790,212,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.