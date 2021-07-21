Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €274.75 ($323.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.