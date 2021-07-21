MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$65.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE:MTY traded down C$0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting C$67.44. 46,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,512. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$27.22 and a 12-month high of C$70.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

