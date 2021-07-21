MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,086. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

