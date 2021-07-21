Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $955,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.10. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.95, a P/E/G ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $306.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

