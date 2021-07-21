Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of HDFC Bank worth $1,364,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

