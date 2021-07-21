Morgan Stanley Acquires 504,941 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.51% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,014,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $296.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.02 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

