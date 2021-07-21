Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

GLUE opened at $21.50 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 157,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,357,895 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

