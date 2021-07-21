Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
GLUE opened at $21.50 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.77.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
