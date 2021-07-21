Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 76.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLUE. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

GLUE opened at $21.50 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. purchased 157,895 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 600,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

