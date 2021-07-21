Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 165.88 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 174.28 ($2.28).
