Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.65 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.49. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 165.88 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 174.28 ($2.28).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.