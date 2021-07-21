Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $3.29 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

