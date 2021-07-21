MML Investors Services LLC Sells 359 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

