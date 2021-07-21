MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

