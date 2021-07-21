MML Investors Services LLC Invests $362,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of DM stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.