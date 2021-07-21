MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,671,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.71.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.