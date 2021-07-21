MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,316 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Meiers sold 23,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $467,942.64. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,826 shares of company stock worth $13,375,923. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

