MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 264 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12.

