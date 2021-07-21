MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $744.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.70 million to $749.97 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $544.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of MKSI opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.98. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,361,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,495,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

