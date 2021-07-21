Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Mirrored Twitter has a market capitalization of $26.80 million and approximately $163,648.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $68.44 or 0.00216593 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00107136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00142049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.25 or 1.00025989 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 391,570 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

