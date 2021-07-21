Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Down 2.5% This Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $357.51 or 0.01125348 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $67,831.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00109834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00144987 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.53 or 0.99830320 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,488 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.