Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$26.25 at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

MI.UN stock opened at C$24.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.98. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$882.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

