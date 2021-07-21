Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.28 million and $8,276.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00104672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00140511 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,461,683,626 coins and its circulating supply is 4,256,474,059 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.