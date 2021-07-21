MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 30.7% in June

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MIND Technology stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Capps purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris bought 15,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 66,546 shares of company stock worth $132,092. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MIND Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MIND Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MIND Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

