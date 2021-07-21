Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

