Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $301.00 to $333.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.06. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,983,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 1,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.6% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 113,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

