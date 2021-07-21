Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,468 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.06. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.