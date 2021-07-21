Michael D. Hughes Sells 100,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 6,198,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

