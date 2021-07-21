MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

