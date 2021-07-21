MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

