MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 211,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 220,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.