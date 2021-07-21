MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,536,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in MFA Financial by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 43,789 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 100,633 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

