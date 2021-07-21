Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MTRO traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 92.95 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,912. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.14. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).
About Metro Bank
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.