Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MTRO traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 92.95 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,912. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.14. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.