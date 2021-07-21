Meter Governance Hits Market Cap of $5.16 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $53,600.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00006933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

