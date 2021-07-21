Metal (MTL) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $91.23 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00004386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00082677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013463 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00787864 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

