Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $18,921,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

