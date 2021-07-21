Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 372.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,511 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

