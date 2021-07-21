Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 5,616 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

