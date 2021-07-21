Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $227.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

