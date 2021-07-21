Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

