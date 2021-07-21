Merculet (MVP) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $171,913.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00103930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00143451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.67 or 0.99389176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

