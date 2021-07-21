Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

MBWM stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,961. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.