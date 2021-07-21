Meme Price Reaches $442.87 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Meme has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $1.46 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $442.87 or 0.01383019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00448958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001876 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

