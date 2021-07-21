Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases 3,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,520.50.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $13.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2,537.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,416.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

