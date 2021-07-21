megaBONK (MBONK) Price Up 7.7% This Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0813 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $244,028.36 and $15,968.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00047193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00795260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.