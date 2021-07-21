Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.