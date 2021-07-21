Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Med BioGene Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGNF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005. Med BioGene has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

Med BioGene Company Profile

Med BioGene Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the life science business with a focus on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical tests for non-small-cell lung cancer. The company focuses on the commercialization of technologies in various industrial sectors.

